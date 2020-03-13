Students talk about plans for extended break

Students get an extended break, but what will they do with that time?

Just a day after Governor Mike DeWine announced that schools would be closed for the next three weeks, some kids visited Faurot Park to enjoy the beautiful weather outside. We spoke to some students from local schools on what they will be doing over the next three weeks that they have off.

First grader Xander Lepley said, "We decided it was a nice day so we decided to go to the park."

When asked what he will do with his time he said, "Well I am going to get stuff done and help mom. I am going to help my mom with cooking and cleaning."

First grader Luke Lepley said, "I have this new house and we are trying to unpack my old house and pack up my new house."

The three week school cancellation goes into effect Monday.

 

