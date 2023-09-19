Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University students who participated in short-term cross-cultural experiences last spring will speak during Forum at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Yoder Recital Hall. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Students will share about experiences including a Civil Rights tour of key southern sites; a tour of Holocaust sites in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic; a medical service experience in Ecuador and a service experience in Kentucky/Appalachia with Mennonite Central Committee’s SWAP (Sharing with Appalachian People) program.
Cross-cultural experiences offer a journey of personal discovery into the richness and challenges of other cultures and communities. Immersed in new environments, participants experience diverse lifestyles, make new friendships and learn respect for other heritages all while meeting personal challenges that build character. Students also get hands-on opportunities to focus on the issues of peace and reconciliation and begin toward a path of lifelong mission and service.