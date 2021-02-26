Students vaccinate teachers at mobile clinic

Teachers and staff in multiple Hardin County school districts were vaccinated this week thanks to Ohio Northern University and their Healthwise Mobile Clinic.
The mobile clinic was brought to the Hardin Northern Local School District Friday afternoon. People working in the district had a chance to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, right in the high school gym.
Pharmacists and Ohio Northern pharmacy students were geared up in their white coats, ready to give out the shots. One student says although she was nervous, she’s glad she can be a part of something impactful.
Hattie Foster, a 4th year pharmacy student says, “A little bit nervous just because you want to do good for the people coming out today, but excited and happy that I can be a part of this and can make just a small little indent to hopefully have this be over.”
Even through uncertainty, some of the school’s staff still felt lucky to be able to get their vaccines.
Joe Foster, a history teacher at the high school says, “I know there’s a debate with a lot of people about whether or not to do a vaccine, honestly I was kind of torn whether or not I would want to do it, but to me it just makes sense to do whatever you can to be as safe as you can for the future.”
ONU says they are hoping to keep receiving more vaccines from the state, and keep the mobile clinic in use to distribute them.