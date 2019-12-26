Study advanced driver assist systems may contribute to distracted driving

With distracted driving, a constant concern, new technology in vehicles may be opening drivers to more distracted driving.
A study done by AAA and Virginia Tech found that advanced driver assistance systems may have unintended consequences. The systems, like lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, were designed to enhance safety and comfort. The study found people familiar with those features were more likely to rely on them and drive distracted with them activated. AAA reminds drivers they must remain engaged on the road, know the ins and outs of the car features but expect that they have limitations.
"So advanced driver assistance technologies do have a lot to offer in terms of comfort and safety, but they should never replace an attentive and engaged driver," Kimberly Schwind said, senior public relations manager for AAA. "Remember technology often fails daily when we're at home or at work, so. It's really important not to get caught distracted when being focused on the road could really save your life."
The study also found the more comfortable people got with their assisted driving features they are more likely to drive distracted.