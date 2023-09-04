Study finds link between COVID and risk for hypertension

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Researchers are continuing to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19, and now a new study shows the virus has been associated with a risk of developing hypertension, otherwise known as high blood pressure.
According to the study, at a six-month follow-up, hypertension was seen in about 20% of hospitalized patients with COVID and nearly 11% of non-hospitalized patients with COVID. Researchers also found those hospitalized with COVID were twice as likely to develop hypertension than those who contracted influenza. In addition, hypertension was more common among older adults, males, individuals with preexisting health issues, and those treated with certain medications. Cardiologists say the study is unclear as to why there's a link between COVID and hypertension. However, there are several possible theories.
"And then the other question is what happens after a COVID-19 infection. Are people more sedentary, are they gaining weight because they're not able to exercise? We don't know that, but that is a possibility as well," commented Dr. Luke Laffin, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Laffin says symptoms of hypertension aren't always obvious – which is why it's important to monitor your blood pressure and keep it at a healthy level.