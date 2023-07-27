Study suggests that stress accelerates aging of immune system

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Stress is something we all experience from time to time, but chronic stress can lead to even more problems down the road.
A study found people who experienced more stress showed signs of accelerated immune aging, which can potentially lead to an increased risk for chronic diseases. Psychologists say they should set aside time each day for an activity to help with stress relief, like going for a walk. Both regular exercise and maintaining a healthy diet can boost your mood and immune system. If you're having trouble managing stress on your own, it may be time to reach out for help.
"Life is stressful. It's important to reach out to a professional to help you deal with stress if it is impacting your everyday functioning if it is changing your sleep or your eating habits, or you just don't enjoy life anymore – this is a great time to connect with a professional," stated Dr. Susan Albers, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Albers says it's also key to remember having some stress in your life is normal and can be a good thing. It can motivate you to meet a deadline at work or accomplish other goals.