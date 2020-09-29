Suicide Prevention signs now placed in Auglaize County

It's a familiar sight for many people in our area - purple stop signs with three suicide prevention contact numbers printed on it. For some, it might just be another sign on the road, but for others, it is a literal sign of hope.
Ronda Norris helped to design the signs after her son died by suicide back in 2018. Now she hopes that people going through a time of pain can be helped through these signs.
"It means a lot that his death brought out something positive," said Norris. "There’s nothing that I can do to change the past, but I do know of some people that this has helped."
The HOPEline signs are now making an appearance in Auglaize County, after the Auglaize County Suicide Prevention Coalition received grant money from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. That money was used to purchase 12 of the signs.
Five have already been put into place around Grand Lake St. Marys.
Those with the coalition say that these signs also are there to make people aware that there are local resources to help them.
"Most people don’t know that these resources are available, most people don’t know that there is a suicide coalition in Auglaize County," said Rick Scheer, Pastor at Living Hope Assembly of God. "We want to see a change in the stigma and the shame of being a survivor of suicide, or a family member of someone who has taken their life, or just the person having these thoughts, because they’re really quite common - that doesn’t mean they’re normal."
There are still six signs that will be given a permanent home somewhere around Auglaize County.