Summer boxing program invites community to summer kick off party

With summer right around the corner, one local organization wants to make sure the youth in our community has something to do.
The “Soldiers of Honor” boxing program will be holding their summer kick-off block party. The event will have highlight local agencies that have youth-specific resources to help families find that “right” fit for their child to keep active and safe this summer.
“Soldiers of Honor” Executive Director Aaron McLaurine explains, “We don’t have a whole lot of things for our youth to do. So, we’re trying to really push that out there and really try to get people involved. And we’re really trying to get the youth involved and engaged. If not, what would they do?”
The summer kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, June 5th from 10 am to 3 pm at their gym located at 117 South Union Street. There will be a chance to do hand drills, sparring, and other activities. And it’s not just for the youth as it is open to the public of all ages.