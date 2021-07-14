Summer Cooling Assistance available through West Ohio Action Partnership

As temperatures and the humidity continue to rise some people may have a hard time keeping their home cool. The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is hoping to help.
Their summer crisis program is underway. If you meet poverty guidelines you can be eligible for assistance in keeping comfortable this summer. There have been some changes this year that WOCAP wants you to know.
Kim Bruns is the Community Services Director at WOCAP and explains the changes, “If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months and if you meet the income guidelines you are eligible for the service. It’s a one-time payment into your electric account and an air conditioner or a fan. We can help with some repairs to air conditioning units. So, come and see us and see what we can do to help.”
You can call WOCAP to make an appointment in Allen, Auglaize and Mercer Counties. 1-419-516-0063 or https://app.capappointments.com