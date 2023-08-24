August 24, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio Department of Development: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The last days of summer are upon us, but the season doesn’t have to end when the school bell rings. There’s still time for one last weekend getaway or family road trip before the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler.
“As a family, we’re never ready for the days of summer to end. We’re always looking for one last adventure before heading back to school,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio, said. “The beauty of living in Ohio is there’s always something new nearby or just within driving distance to explore.”
Short on travel ideas? TourismOhio has you covered with three Must-Do-Before-Summer-Ends trip ideas perfect for celebrating Family Fun Month this August.
Shores & Islands Ohio
Along Ohio's Lake Erie coast, a pair of islands beckons and surprises with cool breezes and a carefree feeling. This northwest Ohio region features miles of shoreline, perfect for spending a day at the beach or boating on the lake. Kick off your trip with a day of thrills at Cedar Point, including the new Boardwalk area full of new rides and attractions that harken back to the early days of the amusement park, including the new Wild Mouse roller coaster; unwind, reflect, and play shuffleboard at Lakeside Chautauqua; or visit the 200-year-old Marblehead Lighthouse. After just one visit you’ll be dreaming of what it’s like to live by the lake.
State Parks
A must for any season, but especially summer, is a trip to one of Ohio’s 75 free state parks. Most Ohioans live within an hour of a state park, and Ohio is one of just seven states that charges no entrance fees to its state parks. Whether it’s boating, fishing, or hiking – Ohio’s great outdoors is a great place to explore, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources DETOUR Trails App makes planning your excursions into the heart of adventure even easier.
Children’s Museums
Prep little minds for learning with a trip to one of Ohio’s children’s museums! Check out the award winning COSI (Center of Science and Industry) in Columbus, recent recipient of the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the highest honor awarded to museums and libraries that make exceptional contributions to their communities. The Children’s Museum of Findlay, the Candyland Children’s Museum in Portsmouth, and the Children’s Museum of Cleveland are just a few more of the interactive and imaginative children’s museums across the state ready for exploring by your little ones. You could even make a day of it by visiting the charming towns that host many of the museums.
For even more summer fun in the heart of it all, check out TourismOhio’s list of 100 Things To Do in Ohio this Summer at Ohio.org/Summer.
Operating within Ohio's Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.
The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.