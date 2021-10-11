The summer-like weather continues to start the week, but some changes are finally showing up in the forecast. Two cold fronts are set to pass this week, with the second one bringing big changes to our weather pattern.
Expect partly cloudy skies along with near record highs for our Monday. Highs should reach the low to middle 80s. It remains a bit breezy with southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.
A cold front passes tonight, but it won't bring much moisture. Severe weather is possible across parts of Indiana and Illinois, but the showers and storms largely fall apart as they reach Ohio. The reality will be a few passing showers or a brief clap of thunder. Only minor rain amounts well under a tenth of an inch are expected, and several spots will miss the rain entirely.
Cooler and comfortable for Tuesday. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be quite breezy, sustained 10 to 20 mph from the southwest. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but overall a decent day is expected. Highs will only reach the lower 70s. Overnight lows should drop in the low to mid 50s Tuesday night.
Temperatures are set to rebound once again Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front heading our way. Dry weather is expected Wednesday, but a few showers are expected Thursday and Friday as the front stalls over the area. Highs will run well into the 70s, with an 80 possible Thursday.
Showers are likely Friday night into early Saturday, then the weather should clear up with dry weather returning Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks bright and sunny. Temperatures turn much cooler! Forecast highs are in the lower 60s for both weekend days. No frost yet, but lows could get down to 40° for some by Sunday night.