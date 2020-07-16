Summer Moon Fest kicks off in Wapakoneta

Every year, the Summer Moon Fest lands on the anniversary of Wapakoneta’s very own Neil Armstrong being the first man to walk on the moon. 51 years later, the town still loves to recognize and celebrate the historic milestone.
Over at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, they’re excited to celebrate the Moon Fest. Dante Centuori, the executive director at the Armstrong Space Museum says, “Feeling that connection to that historic moon landing in a special way because this is Neil Armstrong’s hometown”
The museum is open all weekend and will even have special events outside for the festival. On Friday and Sunday, they will have a replica Mars Rover demonstration, and on Saturday kids will be able to launch a rocket with the Wright Stuff Rocketeers.
Downtown Wapak was gearing up for their first day of celebrations. The Moon Market, food, and beer tents will be ready to go by 4:00 p.m. Friday night.
Jackie Martell, the executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce says, “Connecting with our heritage with Neil Armstrong and being a small town, we do persevere in difficult times. We put on a great party last year, that is for certain. It built up wonderful momentum for the entire area. We continue to have that first on the moon spirit here and we just hope that people will come out and support us as we provide something fun to do this weekend.”
Although the 50th anniversary celebration brought record-breaking crowds out to the Moon Fest last year, they hope that everyone will be able to safely enjoy the festival at a distance from others this year. To see a full list of activities for the summer moon fest, visit summermoonfestival.com.