Summer Moon Festival 2021, "The Year of the Frogmen"

They’re calling the 2021 Summer Moon Fest the “Year of the Frogmen”.
Four retired U.S. Navy men were welcomed to Wapakoneta with open arms for the Summer Moon Fest. They’re called the “Frogmen” because they were the ones to recover Apollo 11 and the astronauts inside after landing in the Pacific Ocean from their trip to the moon.
They’ve been hanging around the Moon Fest all week but sat down inside the Armstrong Air & Space Museum on Friday for meet-and-greets. They recall the day of their mission as if it was just yesterday.
John Wolfram, one of the Frogmen says, “I was 20 years old, 2 years out of high school, I’m finding myself in a helicopter about to make history. I realize that I’m going to be the first guy in the water, all by myself.”
When we asked if they knew they were making history that day, they all said they had a job to do, and were laser-focused on getting it done. They even gave all the credit to the astronauts that came home that day, saying those were the true heroes of the event.
Nonetheless, people still have recognized these men as an important piece of history.
Clancy Hatleberg, another one of the Frogmen says, “People will remember it, and I’m humbled by it because I never expected anybody to pay any attention to what we were doing. We were out of camera sight--you know there were thousands of people that day all dedicated to bringing the astronauts home safely. They all had a job to do, they all practiced their part over and over again until it was their time, just like us.”
This was also the first time they have all been together since that mission 52 years ago. They say it’s nostalgic to be surrounded by each other and all the space memorabilia that Wapak has to offer, but more importantly, Frogman Wes Chesser gives a piece of advice that holds true to everyone, not just the crew that welcomed the first astronaut on the moon back home.
“52 years have passed since we’ve all been together, and you get a sense how fast time flies, and how it gets away from you, and I tell people, don’t waste time,” says Chesser.
The frogmen will be in Wapak for the rest of the Moon Fest this weekend.