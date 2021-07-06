Summer Moon Festival ready for full slate of activities

Next week the Summer Moon Festival returns to Wapakoneta after taking a year off because of the pandemic.
Coming back will be some fan favorites, like the bed races, the moon market, wiener dog races, and the Summer Moon Pageant. The special guests this year are the four frogmen that helped retrieve the Apollo 11 astronauts after splashdown. The committee has been working hard on the Summer Moon Fest, with the hopes that they could return to a full festival this year.
“We have been starting this even before the beginning of the year because we were pretty certain then and hoping that we will be able to get to have a full festival like we did in 2019,” says Kim Warner, Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce board president. We had a record crowd in 2019 of over 50,000 people in the city of Wapakoneta. We probably will not have that again, but we are hoping for a full festival and a lot of people coming in to see the town and the improvements that we have made.”
The Armstrong Air and Space Museum will not only host a variety of fun and educational activities during the Summer Moon Fest, but they will be hosting a new exhibit from the Apollo 11 moon mission.
“We are having on loan the biological isolation garden, the suit that they all wore because they didn’t know that they had moon germs,” says Dante Centuori, Ex. Dir. Armstrong Air and Space Museum. “Also, a piece of the thermal foil that would cover Columbia, is also on display. That was donated by one of the frogmen Mike Malloy.”
For more information about the event, log on to www.summermoonfestival.com.