Summer Playground Program visits Ohio State Lima

This is the first time in three years that the program made their annual summer field trip to the campus. Students from Robb Park and Faurot Park participated in a variety of fun activities such as creating playdough from scratch, visiting the Ohio State Design Lab, Buckeye Bingo, and a game of kickball. The afternoon group got their hands dirty with a geology activity in the Science Building. This field trip gives kids a change of scenery than they typically see at the park. This also gives them a glimpse of what college campus life looks like right here in Lima.
"I like them to see the campus and to experience the different college activities that they can have," says the Summer Playground Program Summer Coordinator Julia Miller. "They also get a chance to get out of the park and have fun with each leader. I just like them to get involved with the community and make sure that they're having fun each day," adds Miller.
The Summer Playground Program also takes students on other field trips such as bowling and skating through the summer. The program runs through July 29th.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!