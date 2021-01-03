Sunday January 3rd COVID-19 numbers

For the second day in a row, there were no new deaths reported locally. Auglaize County has 41 new cases, Shelby County went up 34 cases, Hancock County added 30 cases and Putnam County has 24 cases.
Allen and Logan Counties increased 22 cases each and Hardin and Van Wert Counties each have 19 more cases. Mercer County added 14 cases and Paulding County has 5 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 59 new deaths reported Sunday and 6,808 new cases. 165 people were admitted to the hospital and 23 patients were placed in the ICU. As of Sunday, The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 579,583 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.