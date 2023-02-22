Sunday's train derailment in Delphos believed to be caused by mismatched rail-head

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A loose bolt is the cause of the train derailment in Delphos on Sunday.

Officials from the Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services say their investigation into the derailment early Sunday morning has determined the derailment was because of a mismatched rail-head on the tracks because of a loose bolt. Five train cars derailed in the incident. The empty train cars hit power poles near the intersection of Bredeick and Bank streets knocking out the power for a few hours, and closing some intersections in that part of the city until the cars could be cleaned up.

