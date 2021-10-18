It appears mother nature finally got the memo that it is indeed autumn. A more seasonable air mass moved into the state over the weekend. Overall, a more typical fall pattern is ahead with large temperature swings over the next week.
MONDAY FORECAST:
After a chilly start, expect afternoon highs in the upper 60s with bright and sunny skies all day.
The gorgeous fall pattern continues through Wednesday! Highs will warm back to 70°+ thanks to a southwest wind flow. Lows will warm from the middle 40s tonight to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into the first part of Thursday. The good news is that only light precipitation of around a tenth of an inch is expected. You will notice breezy and cooler conditions with this system as highs fall back to the middle 60s on Thursday.
Even cooler weather is on tap for Friday through the weekend with daily highs dropping to the 50s. Friday looks cloudy but overall dry. Some sunshine returns for the weekend. Green thumbs beware - lows are likely to drop into the 30s by Saturday night. Some patchy frost appears possible, which will be one of the latest frosts on record if it even occurs! By this point in the year, we should have already seen a freeze.