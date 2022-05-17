Tuesday, May 17, 2022: We have marvelous weather for today with sunshine and very comfortable conditions. Highs will top out in the lower 70s for the afternoon with a northwest breeze around 10 mph.
Wednesday will bring changes. Scattered showers will reach the area by daybreak, with periodic showers passing through during the day. There is no concern for severe weather and thunder chances are low. Highs around 70°.
The trend is for largely dry weather Thursday and Friday as temperatures take off. Many spots should crack 80° Thursday afternoon. Friday becomes very windy and hot with record highs possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90° are expected. We could see a stray storm, but we think most of the day and evening will shape up dry for outdoor plans.
The cold front has slowed down and is currently expected to roll through Saturday. We will likely see a 3rd day in the 80s before showers and storms increase in coverage during the afternoon. Some severe storms are possible. Showers should move out for Sunday as sharply cooler conditions arrive. We could see lows drop into the 40s by Monday.
