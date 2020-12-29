A cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 10s to lower 20s under a mostly clear sky. Sunny skies are expected for our Tuesday morning, with a gradual increase in clouds later this afternoon. Temperatures will be right at normal for this time of year as highs top out in the middle 30s.
Changes roll in this evening. A brief burst of light snow may show up during the mid-evening hours. Highest chances up to the north. While this won't last long, a dusting of snow and isolated slick spots can be expected where the snow occurs. It appears this activity will quickly lift north toward Toledo overnight, leading to generally dry weather into daybreak Wednesday.
Rain showers are expected for our Wednesday, particularly late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will skyrocket in the middle to upper 40s. By the evening, a cold front will push through, bringing back colder air. The back edge of the moisture could turn into some sleet and snow as early as 7pm Wednesday, then largely pushing south of the area after midnight. A dusting of snow will be possible, and isolated slick spots could develop.
New Year's Eve looks quiet, but gray and much colder. Highs are forecast in the middle 30s. A second system, with a significant amount of moisture, is expected to lift in from the south for New Year's Day. Data is holding off the arrival until closer to daybreak Friday. Initially, enough cold air may remain for freezing rain and light icing. This is looking brief as warmer air transitions us to a rain event. Temperatures will warm from the 20s early Friday to the 50s by Friday evening.
Rain totals through Friday night will likely exceed 1" for much of the area.