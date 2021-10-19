The sunny and pleasant fall weather sticks around for our Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound to the lower 70s for the afternoon high.
A few clouds pass through this evening, but another quiet night with warmer lows in the upper 40s to around 50°.
Wednesday looks like another great day for outdoor activities! Highs will peak in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of sunshine.
A cold front is set to bring a big change in the temperatures late this week. Ahead of the front, a few showers and thunderstorms break out over the area Wednesday night, exiting by late morning Thursday. No severe weather is expected. Expect most of Thursday to end up dry with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 60s.
Friday looks rather grey with chilly highs only in the middle to upper 50s! There should be more sun this weekend with seasonable highs in the 50s and low 60s. Other than a few stray showers Friday night into Saturday morning, the weekend overall looks dry at this point. For now, better rain chances hold off until Sunday night through Monday. A brief, potent shot of warmer air could arrive for the middle of next week. Plan on some big ups and downs for the tail end of the month.