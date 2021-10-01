The sunshine the area has enjoyed all week will continue for our Friday! The cool morning will give way to a warm afternoon. Highs will run several degrees above normal.
Perfect Friday evening ahead for the area high school football games and any outdoor activities. Temperatures will drop from low 70s at 7pm to low 60s by 10pm. Sunset will occur at 7:19PM.
The pattern will change over the weekend. The high pressure that has kept us dry is shifting away from us toward the Carolinas. This pushes a moist, southwest flow into Ohio as a frontal system approaches. This also brings a warm weekend by October standards. Highs could push or exceed 80° on Saturday. Lows will only hit the middle 60s Saturday night followed by middle 70s for highs Sunday. Regarding rainfall, spotty showers are a possibility anytime after 3PM on Saturday. That chance grows a bit more during the evening, but remaining very hit and miss in coverage. Showers are expected to increase in coverage deeper into Saturday night. Sunday brings off and on showers and thunderstorms. We still anticipate periods of dry weather, but frequently interrupted by passing showers. A good day for indoor activities.
There has been a drier trend for Monday's forecast. We may even tap into some sunshine, but a few showers remain in the forecast to start the week. This system will become a cut-off low, and will slowly drift to the southern U.S. into midweek. These systems are notoriously difficult to forecast and the placement makes all the difference between a dry week or continued periodic showers. For now, it looks mainly dry with some sun Tuesday and Wednesday. There are signs this system will drift back north later in the week, bringing a chance of scattered showers toward Thursday and Friday. This is subject to change, so be sure to check back. Temperatures remain warm for early October. Highs remain in the 70s with lows in the middle to upper 50s.