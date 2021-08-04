The fantastic stretch of weather will continue for our Wednesday. Temperatures soar into the lower 80s for the afternoon, but humidity levels remain low. Expect mainly sunny skies all throughout the day. Winds will be very light, only at 2 to 5 mph from the northeast.
Tonight is our final night this week with lows cooler than 60°. Skies will be mainly clear with calm winds.
Humidity will become noticeable by Friday, and it becomes hot and very muggy over the weekend! Overall, dry weather should last through Sunday. Isolated storms are in the forecast next week with daily highs around 90°. It will feel more like the upper 90s at times due to the humidity.