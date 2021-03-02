A very chilly start to our Tuesday, as we wake up to numbers in the teens and 20s. Overall, today remains chilly but temperatures do rebound in the lower 40s late this afternoon. Expect a completely sunny sky and a light breeze from the south.
Not as cold tonight thanks to a southwest wind flow. Temperatures will fall to near freezing by mid-evening, and hold steady through the night. Skies remain clear.
Wednesday will be the nicest day this week as we combine the sunshine with milder temperatures. Highs should soar into the lower half of the 50s.
A cold front will knock back temperatures to near average Thursday through Saturday - highs in the low 40s with lows in the lower to mid 20s. By Sunday and beyond, a much warmer air mass works in. Several days next week look to feel more typical of April! Rain chances eventually return, possibly by Tuesday, but more likely by Wednesday.