LIMA, Ohio - Our Wednesday is off to a clear and very cold start. We are once again seeing wind chill temperatures in the upper 10s, with actual temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will bring a warmer day with highs reaching around 40° this afternoon. Expect winds at 5 to 15 mph from the west.
Another clear night ahead will lead to a cold start Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the lower and middle 20s.
Quiet weather rules the 7-day outlook with highs in the 40s late week, then falling into the upper 30s this weekend and early next week. A storm system will work just south and east of here Friday-Saturday, but all indications are that we stay dry. We will monitor for any changes. Outside of minor sprinkle or flurry chances, it is a dry theme through the end of next week.
Temperatures run near to slightly below normal through early next week. (Data courtesy of Tropical Tidbits)
There are signs of a milder period with above normal temperatures possible later next week into the following weekend.
If you are looking for winter weather risks, I would watch the pattern in 2 weeks from now. After the 13th, signs point to a colder period for mid-month, along with an increasingly active storm track.
There are signs that above normal temperatures may work in for the late part of the month, but confidence remains low that far out.