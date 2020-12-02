LIMA, Ohio - Our Wednesday is off to a clear and very cold start. We are once again seeing wind chill temperatures in the upper 10s, with actual temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will bring a warmer day with highs reaching around 40° this afternoon. Expect winds at 5 to 15 mph from the west. 

Day Planner

Another clear night ahead will lead to a cold start Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the lower and middle 20s. 

Quiet weather rules the 7-day outlook with highs in the 40s late week, then falling into the upper 30s this weekend and early next week. A storm system will work just south and east of here Friday-Saturday, but all indications are that we stay dry. We will monitor for any changes. Outside of minor sprinkle or flurry chances, it is a dry theme through the end of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Temperatures run near to slightly below normal through early next week. (Data courtesy of Tropical Tidbits)

Temperature Anomalies Over the Next Week

There are signs of a milder period with above normal temperatures possible later next week into the following weekend.

Temperature Anomalies Late Next Week

If you are looking for winter weather risks, I would watch the pattern in 2 weeks from now. After the 13th, signs point to a colder period for mid-month, along with an increasingly active storm track.

Temperature Anomalies Mid-Month

There are signs that above normal temperatures may work in for the late part of the month, but confidence remains low that far out. 

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!