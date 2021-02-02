The roads are a bit slippery this morning as a half-inch of snow fell overnight, combined with very cold temperatures. As of Tuesday morning, Auglaize county is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, while Putnam county raised their travel advisory to a Level 2. Blowing and drifting has been cited as a major issue out in these areas, continuing to add more work for the road crews. The snow has ended, and the area will see some sunshine today. That sun will allow pavement to warm up and make for much improved conditions by the afternoon. We will see the winds add a bit more drifting of snow today, then winds really settle down tonight through Wednesday.
Any melting from today's sun will quickly freeze tonight, meaning side streets likely become icy. Temperatures will plummet with mostly clear skies, down to 12° by Wednesday morning. Isolated spots could approach single digits. Lots of sunshine is expected for Wednesday, allowing highs to warm to 30°.
Our next system arrives Thursday afternoon as a rain and snow mix. Temperatures will soar to the upper 30s, then plummet Thursday night as rain changes to light snow showers. Snow amounts look very light, but we could deal with slick spots Thursday night and Friday morning.
Our next best chance for an accumulating snow arrives Saturday night into Sunday, although models vary regarding how much. This system will come with strong winds and potentially dangerous levels of cold. We are forecasting below zero temperatures by Monday morning.