Our Tuesday is off to a cold start with decreasing clouds. We should see a decent amount of sunshine today. This could be the sunniest day since January 9th! Clouds will return toward sunset, ahead of a weak snow-maker arriving tonight.
Most data shows snow showers breaking out after 8pm, with the most widespread snow in the 10pm to 1am time-frame. Expect roadways to become slick as temperatures will only be in the 20s. Snow showers quickly taper off by the morning commute Wednesday. Total accumulation will be similar to the past few waves of snow, less than 1".
No more weather issues expected from Wednesday through Saturday, We will see a brief spike in temperatures Thursday, before a cold front delivers more chilly air as we head through the weekend. A more unsettled pattern is showing up from Sunday into early next week. At this time, it appears a few disturbances will bring a chance for a mixture of precipitation. It's too early to speculate on how significant, but this is a time-frame to watch as we get closer.