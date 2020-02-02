Super Bowl Pregame Event Super Bowl Organ Recital

While most people were preparing for the Superbowl by stocking their fridge with beer or making game-time snacks, some people were warming up their voices and tuning their organs.
The Lima Chapter of the American Guild of Organists held their annual Super Bowl organ recital today at Market Street Presbyterian Church. Many people came to pass the time before kickoff, and they were even part of the act when the crowd was invited to sing along to the hymns.
Karen Joseph, a member of American Guild of Organists, says, “This has been a traditional thing, the Super Bowl recital. It kind of started in the afternoons of a Super Bowl when maybe we thought there’s people that would like to do some other things, and this is when we chose then to have our recital.”
Six different organists performed several pieces, and some even had piano and organ duets. Super Bowl Sunday brings a lot of fans together, but the American Guild of Organists brought the community together for a great pre-game event.