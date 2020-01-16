Superintendents from Allen County's public schools met on Thursday to speak out on the latest school voucher expansion.
Ohio's EdChoice voucher program was implemented in 2006 and has seen some growth over the past dozen or so years. But another possible expansion of the program could make the list of low or underperforming schools more than triple in size. And local educators are not happy about what this could mean for their schools.
The program was designed to give low-income homes a choice between public school or private school education for their kids. But only if their current school district was deemed as "underperforming" by the Ohio State Board of Education. Then they could use a voucher for the family to pay for tuition at a private school and as the program continues to grow, the money is being diverted from public to private schools. With a constant need for more state funding for the public schools, this as seen as problematic to superintendents and could also be for taxpayers.
"This is a shift of tax dollars from its intended purpose of those levies that were passed to its new purpose that is being given under this legislation," said Jim Kanable, superintendent of Shawnee Schools.
An underperforming school means that they have failed in one or more areas on the state report card. Just one "D" or "F" grade could deem a school as underperforming. This is a system that even Matt Huffman, a big advocate for this program back when it started, says is flawed.
"There are schools on this list that shouldn't be. There's a number of subcategories that affect how you would get on the list, and, you know, there's really some absurd results," said Matt Huffman, state senator.
Huffman also says that giving families the power to choose which type of education they want for their child is the most important part of EdChoice. But, changes need to be made where schools are evaluated to be put on the underperforming list.
Both Huffman and Kanable say that it is important that taxpayers act now to change the system to keep the list of underperforming schools under control.