Superior Credit Union breaks ground on new branch next to Armstrong Air & Space Museum

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Auglaize County residents soon will have another location for their banking needs.
A groundbreaking signaled the start of construction of a new Superior Credit Union that will be located right next to the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. The location was picked after an extensive process, a major reason for the new location is to continue to support the community in their everyday banking needs.
"We have been down in Auglaize County for almost a decade and a half, two decades, and we have a spot downtown that we have just outgrown. We added onto it once, and really it was just space constrictive. Wapak, Auglaize County has been wonderful for us. We have over 10,000 members here in the county and we really just need another facility. After some research, and we really looked for four to five years for the perfect spot, we fell in love with this spot here," explained Phil Buell, president and CEO of Superior Credit Union.
Construction is expected to begin soon at the location.