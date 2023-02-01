Scholarships Generic

Press Release from the Superior Foundation: LIMA, OH—The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our members,” said Pam Shaw, Executive Director. “As an organization, we believe education is the key to a bright future. This scholarship program allows us to assist our members as they continue their educational pursuits. Giving back to the communities we serve is a priority for us, and we look forward to awarding these scholarships to deserving students.”

