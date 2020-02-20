Superior PLUS Realtor hosts Home Buying 101 event

Thursday evening, some prospective home buyers stopped in for Superior PLUS Realtors Home Buying 101 event to find out more information about home buying.

Representatives from insurance and title agencies, mortgage lenders, and realtors were available to take questions about the home buying process, and any misconceptions about becoming a homeowner.

Tim Stanford, the Principal Broker at Superior PLUS Realtor said, "We're really just trying to help people get in touch with the different resources so that they can begin to start their path towards homeownership that often people are kind of intimidated or hesitant to start so we are just trying to give them an easy way to enter in the process."

This is the first time they have hosted the Home Buying 101 event.

 

