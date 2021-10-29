Supply chain problems may get better in first few months of 2022

You can look at every sector of business and see the impact of the supply chain problem.
It stems from labor issues during the pandemic, when some factories were forced to shut down because of COVID, and the fact that consumer demand for some items switched over the past year and a half. Since the supply chains are so connected, it caused a ripple effect all over the world, when one manufacture is forced to shut down because of a lack of materials. Doctor William Sawaya of the Bowling Green State University Schmidthorst College of Business says that things are more amped up because of the upcoming holiday season.
“We tend, in the United States anyway, to do a lot of shopping around the holidays, around Thanksgiving around Christmas,” says Dr. Sawaya. “If it's consistent we're always buying about the same amount of items and consuming about the same amount that makes it easier to plan for. But when there's a bunch of extra demand that creates a surge through the system that can ripple all the way through the supply chain.
But there could be some relief in sight, as we get to the first part of 2022.