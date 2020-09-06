Supreme Court Justice explains importance of court

Ohioans may not realize it but the seven individuals sitting on the bench are making a difference in their lives every day. They are the justices that make up the Ohio Supreme Court.
Justice Sharon Kennedy making a stop in Allen County discussing the importance of the court to every citizen. Stating that a ruling is not decided for one but for the population as a whole.
Justice Sharon Kennedy explains, “The essence of what we do at the court in interpreting a constitutional provision or statute is to give you certainty. So that you know exactly what that statute means. So that you if you’re the next case you already know what it means now it’s just being applied to the next set of facts. Stability and predictability of the law at the court is the essence of what the court should be.”
Kennedy spoke at the Allen County Republican Luncheon.