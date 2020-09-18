Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passes away at the age of 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died at 87 years old.
Ginsburg, known for her brash, larger-than-life character, succumbed to metastatic pancreatic cancer Friday. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1933 and graduated at the top of her class at Cornell University in 1954. She would go on to attend Harvard and Columbia Law before becoming a law professor and then entered into politics. Ginsberg was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, only the second woman in history to sit on the nation's highest court. She became a defender of women's rights and gender laws in the 1970s, and also stood up for workers' rights and the separation of church and state.
She battled cancer four times in her life and also suffered for a host of other health issues. Ginsberg's influence made it in popular culture with her career being the subject of the 2018 movie, "On the Basis of Sex".