Supreme Court Justices adjusting well to virtual practice

Courthouses all over the nation have had to adjust their practices to continue enforcing the law, even during a pandemic.
On Tuesday evening, Supreme Court Justices Judi French and Sharon Kennedy held a meet and greet in Putnam County to campaign for the upcoming election.
When not on the campaign trail, they are conducting trials virtually through video chat. The justices say they are impressed with the innovation on every jurisdiction level, from state to local court. The Supreme Court has even been awarding millions of dollars in technology grants to help hundreds of Ohio courthouses adapt. These grants can provide updated equipment such as laptops and plexiglass barriers. Justice French says the new way of doing her job is going well so far.
She explains, “There’s not as much formality to it, but it’s very effective. So, what I tell lawyers all the time is, the best oral argument is a conversation. The best oral argument is when you can answer my questions and get into a dialogue with me. And in some ways, it’s a little bit easier when you have that intimacy of being on the screen, right in front of somebody. So, I think it’s been going very well, it’s very effective.”
The supreme court will be holding arguments remotely until they are done at the end of August. Anybody can watch them live at ohiochannel.org.