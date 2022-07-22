Surfaces Versus Hot Weather: How Hot Do They Get?

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's another hot day across west-central and northwest Ohio as temperatures are currently approaching ninety degrees.
While we definitely feel the heat and humidity on our face and arms, we sometimes forget the dangers the ground can have if we expose our bare skin and pet's paws to different surfaces. Just how hot does the ground really get? I found out as I took temperatures of different surfaces.
Before we commence our outdoor weather experiment, we have to set a standard or control to compare our results. In this case, our standard will be grass underneath a tree, thus, limiting heating from the sun. As we take temperatures here, we can see the thermometer was hovering in the eighty-one to the eighty-five-degree range.
Now, let's move to surfaces directly exposed to the sun's intense rays. Our first sun-exposed surface will be gas not protected by the foliage on the trees. Once we adjusted our thermometer, the temperatures jumped considerably into the ninety-five to one-hundred-five degree range here.
We are just getting started, however, as we now move onto a concrete parking lot exposed to the sun. As we aim our thermometer, the temperatures rose to a toasty one-hundred fifteen to one-hundred sixteen degrees.
As we kept moving onto different surfaces, the temperatures climbed to downright dangerous levels for exposed skin and pets' feet. Now, we walk over to the brick pathway behind our studio to see how hot it gets during these high temperatures. With the thermometer aimed right at the brick, we can see temperatures soared to one-hundred thirty to one-hundred thirty-one degrees.
Our last surface to conclude our outdoor experiment will be the bumper on one of our news cars. An important thing to note here is that the color of this bumper is black, and black absorbs a lot of heat. I aimed the thermometer, and it reads a whopping one-hundred fifty-five to one-hundred sixty degrees. Temperatures of this magnitude can burn exposed skin and your pet's feet.
And as we just saw, the temperatures of different surfaces and pavement can be significantly hotter than the air temperature around us. As a result, it's always important to make sure that you don't expose any bare skin or your pet's feet to these surfaces during hot weather.
