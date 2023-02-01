Survey finds that cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a heart-healthy diet

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - A new Cleveland Clinic survey is shedding light on what Americans think about heart health and what is considered healthy versus what is not. Brittany Harris breaks down the findings and some of them may surprise you.

According to a new Cleveland Clinic survey, 46% of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a heart-healthy diet.

