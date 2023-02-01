Survey finds that cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a heart-healthy diet

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - A new Cleveland Clinic survey is shedding light on what Americans think about heart health and what is considered healthy versus what is not. Brittany Harris breaks down the findings and some of them may surprise you.
According to a new Cleveland Clinic survey, 46% of Americans believe the cost of healthy food is the biggest barrier to a heart-healthy diet.
"Heart-healthy diet is the cornerstone of how we lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, and it's really sad that in our economic times, people feel that eating heart-healthy is more expensive," stated Dr. Leslie Cho, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Leslie Cho is a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic. She says buying healthier foods – like fruits and vegetables – doesn't have to be expensive. For example, you don't need to buy organic.
"As long as we eat the rainbow of colors in your fruits and vegetables, that's good for you and your cardiovascular health," said Dr. Cho.
The survey also found that some Americans are unclear on which diets are the healthiest for their hearts. In fact, 10% chose a fast-food diet as the most heart-healthy – with parents being two times more likely to choose it. In addition, 45% polled admitted they buy fast food at least once a week.
"Eating a diet high in trans-fat lowers our good cholesterol and eating a diet that's very heavy in fat and fast food increases our bad cholesterol. Eating a diet that's very high in carbs, processed carbs increases our triglyceride – moreover, our diet has an incredibly huge effect on blood pressure," stated Dr. Cho.
Dr. Cho says having a healthy diet is just one factor in heart health. It's also important to exercise.
"The best exercise – the exercise that's been proven over and over again to make people live longer is walking. Walking really is an important part of our health. Not just our cardiovascular health but our mental health too," adds Dr. Cho.
