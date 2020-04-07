Survey of local businesses show concerns of COVID-19 impact

More financial assistance could be on the way for small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President of the Lima/Allen Chamber of Commerce spoke with Vice President Pence and the National Federation of Independent Business about local business concerns. After holding nationwide and local surveys, an additional 200 billion dollars could be added onto the bill to assist small businesses.
Some businesses that have not already temporarily closed are likely to within the next two weeks if they do not receive financial aid. Some are even looking at permanent shutdowns.
President and CEO of the Lima/Allen Chamber of Commerce, Jed Metzger explains, "You have to keep the economy going but you have to be safe too, and most people understand that but there is only so many resources people have in their savings to keep their employees, to continue to employ the employees to keep their business operational."
Metzger says the chamber has been actively keeping their members informed as situations change nationwide. And to contact them if you have any questions regarding your business.