Survey ranks Putnam County in the top five healthiest counties in Ohio

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an Ohio survey, Putnam County ranked in the top five of the healthiest counties of 2023.
Putnam County came in 3rd overall out of the 88 counties in the state. Other rankings include Mercer at 7th, Auglaize County ranked number 10, Hancock County at 17, Van Wert at 25, and Allen County at 60.
Factors that are included in the ranking system include the percentage of flu vaccinations, new cases of sexually transmitted diseases, and excessive drinking and adult smoking. The Putnam County Health Department says that they focus on those areas, as well as others, to serve the residents of the county.
"Three areas that we are a priority are mental health as well as healthy behaviors. So eating healthy, physical activity, as well as community conditions such as addressing violence in the community. So really its a collaboration of really providing the education and promoting healthy behaviors for the residents of Putnam County," stated Bridget Fischer, Putnam County Health Department's public information officer.
The department states that they are already looking at areas where they can go further, maybe even improving their overall ranking.