Suspect arrested after leading law enforcement in pursuit from Lima to near Sidney

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Cincinnati man who led police on a chase through Lima and south on I-75 is currently in the Allen County Jail. 36-year-old Joseph Landers has been charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon and failure to comply with an order of a police officer.
According to Lima detectives, officers were called Lima Senior around 7:30 p.m. last night for a welfare check. Scanner traffic says a man with a knife was seen at the school, when they arrived landers drove away, and police started a chase him through lima with speeds reaching around 90 miles per hour. Officers used stop sticks to take out two of his tires. Landers continued to I-75 where Ohio State Highway Patrol picked up the chase with speeds reaching 120 miles per hour until Landers crashed in Shelby County and took off on foot. He was captured a short time later. Landers is currently being held in jail awaiting his court hearing.
Press Release from the Lima Police Department: On Monday, April 10, 2023, shortly after 7:30 PM, Lima PD officers were dispatched to a parking lot at the Lima Senior High School in reference to a welfare check. Prior to officers arriving, the subject left the parking lot in his 2021 Land Rover SUV. Officers located the vehicle a couple blocks away and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. The driver failed to comply with the responding officer’s orders/signals to stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit, which lasted approximately 10-15 minutes, within the City of Lima. The driver eventually made his way to S.R. 65 and I-75 and he began traveling southbound on I-75, at which time Lima PD officers discontinued the pursuit.
A short time later, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle, still traveling southbound on I-75, in northern Auglaize County. Troopers pursued the vehicle until it eventually crashed near milepost 92 in Shelby County. The driver fled from the vehicle and he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
The driver was identified as Joseph Landers (36 years old from Cincinnati, OH) and he is currently being held at the Allen County Jail on pending charges related to this incident.