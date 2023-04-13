Suspect arrested in Wednesday St. Clair stabbing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody and two people are recovering after a Wednesday stabbing in Lima.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office says that Terry A. Green is now in custody on a charge of suspicion of felonious assault. Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to 360 St. Clair in Lima where they learned that an adult female suspect and Green had physically assaulted a man at the home. Investigators say all three knew each other. The male victim and the female were taken by EMS to Mercy Health-St. Rita's where they were treated for stab wounds. Green was arrested as deputies say evidence showed he used a knife during the fight.
"Arriving they found that two males and a female had been involved in that altercation, and during the altercation, one of the males brandished a knife, and proceeded to stab the other male, and they subsequently stabbed the female as well. They both sustained serious injuries they had to be transported to the hospital. They have went through surgery and are believed to be stable at this point in time," stated Major Andre McConnahea, Allen County Sheriff's Office.
The female suspect who the sheriff says aided in the assault has not been charged yet.
Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday April 12, 2023 at approximately 7:30pm, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding an altercation in front of 360 St. Clair. Lima, OH. American Township Police Department was dispatched, upon their arrival they quickly requested assistance from our agency. Upon Deputies arrival it was learned that an adult female suspect and Terry A. Green had physically assaulted an adult male victim at the residence; all three individuals are known to each other. The male victim and female were transported by EMS to St. Rita’s Medical Center for treatment of stab wounds. Both individuals received serious injury, and were taken to surgery to repair these injuries. Mr. Green was arrested on Suspicion of Felonious Assault as evidence shows he utilized a knife during the altercation. He is currently being held at the Allen County Jail. The female suspect has not yet been charged. This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Nick Burke at (419) 993-1420 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).