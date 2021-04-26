Two people were injured in a late morning stabbing incident in Findlay.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence at 8167 Oakwood Drive in Riverview Terrace just after 11 a.m. Monday. They found 27-year-old Marissa Sanchez and 23-year-old Federico Palacios had been stabbed. They were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies located 24-year-old Austin Palacios, a suspect in the case, and took him into custody. The incident remains under investigation.