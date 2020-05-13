Suspect in Tuesday's shooting arrested in Sandusky

We have an update on the shooting that occurred Tuesday on O'Conner Avenue in Lima.

The Lima Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection with a shooting in the city. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Lamonda Pryor was shot in the leg at 216 West O'Conner. Pryor was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be a non-life threatening injury. The suspect, who reportedly fled from the scene in a vehicle, was identified as Cameron Rogers. He was tracked down later that day in Sandusky and taken into custody. Rogers was charged with suspicion of felonious assault. The Lima Police Department continues to investigate.

 

