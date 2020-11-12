Suspect unknown in Wednesday night Lima shooting

A shots fired call turned into a shooting investigation for the Lima Police Department Wednesday night.
Media release from the Lima Police Department Nov. 12, 2020: On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, shortly before 10:30PM, Lima Police Department Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Elm St, Lima in reference to shots fired. Officers located evidence of a shooting, however no victims were immediately located. A short time later, Daquan Burse, 22 years old of Lima, arrived at the St. Rita’s Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It was discovered Mr. Burse was walking in the 500 block of W. Elm St. when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Detective Harrod at (419)221-5296, Detective Stechschulte at (419)221-5181 or Crime Stoppers at (419)229-7867.