Suspected arsonist waives his right to a speedy trial

The man accused of attempted murder by way of fire has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Jeffery England has signed a time waiver in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Lawyers now have an indefinite amount of time to reach a resolution or prepare for trial.
Police say England confessed to starting the fire at 122 N. Elizabeth street back in June. England was homeless and was with two other men inside the building. Police say an argument broke out and England set a blanket on fire and left trying to kill the other two men. They made it out OK, but the building was destroyed and then demolished.
He's charged with two counts each of aggravated arson and attempted murder. His trial is set for Nov. 9.