FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Crack cocaine and meth were seized during a drug bust in Findlay this morning.
33-year-old Michael Hammel has been charged with possession of crack cocaine and is currently in the Hancock County Jail. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and the Findlay Police Department's Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 1215 Crystal Avenue. The task force has gotten numerous complaints about the residence. Besides the drugs, cash and items used in trafficking were found in the home. Three other people were arrested on outstanding warrants and indictments. Additional charges are expected when the investigation is over.
September 7, 2023 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department/Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force: On 9/7/2023 at approx. 0545 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a narcotic search warrant at 1215 Crystal Glen Blvd. Apt. D, Findlay, Ohio. The Task Force had fielded numerous complaints on the address.
The search of the apartment yielded suspected crack cocaine and suspected methamphetamine. Other items of paraphernalia were located indicating drug use and trafficking. Some cash was also seized.
As a result of the search the following persons were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:
Michael S. Hummel (age 33), 1215 Crystal Glen Blvd. Apt. D, Findlay, Ohio - Charges: Possession of Crack/Cocaine – Felony 5
Tyler Vantrease (age 43), Findlay, Ohio - (2) Local Warrants
Jon R. Pinkney (age 38), Findlay, Ohio - (1) Seneca Co. Warrant
Russell Rash (age 20), Findlay, Ohio - (2) Drug Indictments
Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.
METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”