Hancock County (WLIO) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a chase on I-75 through four counties.
It started near Sidney with police there in pursuit, giving way to officers and troopers in Auglaize, Allen, and Hancock Counties. Speeds reaching up to 120 miles an hour as the driver kept on going north of Lima.
Stop sticks finally blew out the car's tires with the suspect driving on his rims and finally coming to a stop near the 145 mile marker in Hancock County.
The driver was nabbed by officers by the car while the passenger jumped a fence and ran off into the woods. He too was caught after a tracking dog was brought in and the Ohio State Highway Patrol sent up a chopper.