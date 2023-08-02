Suspects who carjacked a semi-truck killed after hostage standoff in Vandalia

VANDALIA, OH (WLIO) - Two suspects are dead after a standoff and hostage situation that ended with a shootout in Vandalia this morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot the male and female suspects while they were in a stolen semi parked near the Dayton International Airport.
The incident started around 1 a.m. in Madison County when law enforcement tried to pull the couple over. During the chase, they ditched their car, car-jacked the semi, and took the semi-driver hostage. They led police through four counties, before stopping on an access road to the airport.
There the standoff lasted around four hours until the troopers attempted to remove the hostage. One of the suspects shot at troopers and they returned fire killing and hitting both of them. Both were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. The semi-driver had minor injuries. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.