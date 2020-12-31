SUV collision at busy intersection sends two to the hospital

A car crash in Lima Thursday afternoon sends two people to the hospital.
Just before 3:15 PM, first responders arrived at a two-car crash at the intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads.
A Buick SUV was traveling west on Allentown when it collided with a Nissan SUV turning left onto Cable.
According to American Township Fire and EMS, the two occupants of the Buick were transported to Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center with minor injuries.
The Lima Police Department also assisted on the scene and says there will not be any citations issued.